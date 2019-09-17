Gibraltar to hold general election on eve of Brexit

MADRID: Gibraltar´s chief minister on Monday dissolved parliament and called a general election next month, saying the territory needs “strong leadership” ahead of Britain´s scheduled departure from the European Union on October 31. Speaking to a news conference, Fabian Picardo called for the vote to be held on October 17 to ensure a strong government was in place to tackle the fallout from Brexit.

“Gibraltar will need settled and strong leadership going into Brexit, especially if there is also to be an election in the UK and potentially in Spain thereafter,” said Picardo who was elected for a second term in 2015.