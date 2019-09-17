Designs revealed for incredible new space hotel

WASHINGTON: It’s 50 years since man first stepped on the moon, and we’re still harboring dreams of escaping life on Earth for the mysteries of space.

If a career as an astronaut isn’t for you, perhaps the promise of a sojourn in a space hotel might be appealing. Californian company The Gateway Foundation has released plans for the Von Braun Station, a cruise ship-style hotel floating among the stars.

The aim is to get the hotel off the ground by 2025 and make it fully operational for travel by 2027.The Von Braun station is just one such space-based tourism option in development. Also planning to propel people into space are Virgin Galactic, Elon Musk’s SpaceX company and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin aerospace company, not to mention the International Space Station — which recently announced the possibility of commercial collaborations. The Von Braun Station is also not the only space hotel design in the works.