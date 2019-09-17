Trump could use therapy,says US rapper Common

PARIS: He may be the most powerful person on Earth, but Donald Trump needs help, in the opinion of the famously enlightened American rapper Common. “You can see his actions and behaviour are that of somebody who don´t really love themselves,” said the singer, who revealed how therapy turned his life around earlier this year in his bestselling memoir, “Let Love Have the Last Word”.

The US president is a victim of his own out-of-control ego, the Chicago-born performer of hits like “The Light” commented to AFP before a show in Paris at the weekend. Trump has “got some issues going on. And those issues need to be resolved,” Common said. “Narcissism is something that can be dealt with. Therapy can help that. And I would subscribe every leader (to it), even if you were a good leader,” he told AFP. “So somebody would really help the country and the world if they would” take the US president aside and tell him, “´Hey, this needs to be part of your programme, some therapy´. Common speaks from experience with therapy. In his memoir and the accompanying album, “Let Love”, the rapper opens up about his time on the couch that helped him put his childhood abuse behind him and grow as a man.

Many black men who have been molested hide their abuse, and their feelings generally, Common said. Therapy helped him be a “more open, more confident person and to accept myself,” he said.

“It was a real journey,” added the rapper, who also meditates. It also helped him write songs about relationships that are often ignored in the macho world of rap — those with his mother and his daughter, Omoye.