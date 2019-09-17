Iran says ‘no plans’ for Rouhani, Trump meet on UN sidelines

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday there were no plans for President Hassan Rouhani to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump at an upcoming UN gathering, as tensions mount between the arch-foes over attacks on Saudi oil sites.

European powers have been trying to de-escalate the tensions that have spiralled since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. The White House said on Sunday that Trump could meet Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. That was despite accusations from Washington that Tehran was to blame for the weekend attacks that knocked out half of Saudi Arabia´s oil production and sent crude prices surging on global markets. “We have neither planned for this meeting, nor do I think such a thing would happen in New York,” Iran´s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency. “As we have stated before, if the Americans return to the JCPOA and cease their economic terrorism, they can return to the joint commission and talk,” Mousavi added. He was referring to a commission within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 agreement that gave Iran the promise of relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.