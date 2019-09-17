Russian man jailed for 3 1/2 years over opposition protest

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old actor to three-and-a-half years in prison for violence against police at an opposition protest as Russia cracks down on anti-government demonstrators. Moscow’s Tverskoy district court sentenced actor Pavel Ustinov to serve the sentence in a penal colony, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. Investigators said Ustinov violated public order during an unauthorised rally on August 3 and put up resistance during his arrest. As a result, a policeman sprained his shoulder. Ustinov denied any guilt, insisting he was not even taking part in the protest, and rights activists and prominent Russians spoke out in his support. The latest sentencing brought to six the number of people jailed for taking part in a recent wave of anti-government demonstrations. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Moscow after authorities refused to allow prominent opposition candidates to stand for the city parliament in September 8 elections. Police detained hundreds of the protesters, and while most were quickly released, some faced serious charges. In the week ahead of the elections, five were sentenced to jail time ranging from two to four years. On top of that, a blogger was sentenced to five years in a penal colony for a tweet calling for attacks on the children of police. The tweet came in response to the crackdown on the protesters.