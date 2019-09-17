Families sue French FM over kids stuck in Syria

PARIS: The families of several children and wives of French jihadist fighters in Syria have filed lawsuits against France’s top diplomat over his refusal to let them come to France, lawyers said.

The suits, filed in July and September, accuse Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of “failing to provide aid” to people in “danger” at camps operated by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria. The complaints were filed with the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), which hears cases over alleged misconduct by former or serving ministers.