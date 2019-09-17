Nigeria seizes properties of FA chiefs in fresh graft probe

ABUJA: Nigerian authorities on Monday seized a dozen properties from senior officials of Nigeria´s top football body, including its president Amaju Pinnick, in a fresh corruption probe.

Agents of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) took over 12 properties — half belonging to Pinnick, including a property in London — in the latest investigation to target senior officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), accused of laundering millions of dollars. ICPC spokesperson Rasheedat Okoduwa said “many officials of the

NFF are under investigation. What they have is in excess of what they have earned.