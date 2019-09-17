Outsider leads after Tunisia presidential polls

TUNIS: Political outsider Kais Saied was leading Tunisia´s elections with just over a quarter of votes counted, the electoral commission said Monday, in the country´s second free presidential vote since the Arab Spring.

Saied was on 19 percent, leading imprisoned media magnate Nabil Karoui, who was on 14.9 percent, and ahead of the candidate from the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party Abdelfattah Mourou (13.1 percent), according to the electoral organ (ISIE).

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, a presidential hopeful whose popularity has been tarnished by a sluggish economy and the rising cost of living, could well turn out to be the election´s biggest loser. ISIE figures showed him in fifth on 7.4 percent of votes, behind Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, who was on 9.6 percent. “The anti-system strategy has won,” ISIE member Adil Brinsi told AFP, warning however there was still a lot to play for among the three leading players.

“It´s not finished yet. Mourou could very easily move from third to second place, in front of Karoui,” he added. Local papers splashed photos across their front pages of law professor Saied and magnate Karoui, after exit polls showed they had qualified for the second round of voting.