Moscow deploys S-400 in Arctic

MOSCOW: Russia has placed S-400 missile defence systems at the Novaya Zemlya archipelago as Moscow seeks to increase its military presence in the Arctic, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The surface to air-missile regiment of the Northern Fleet’s air defence forces based on the archipelago’s southern Yuzhny Island has been fully equipped with new S-400 systems, the fleet said. The regiment was earlier equipped with S-300 systems, a previous version of the missile. The S-400 is one of the most advanced missile defence systems in the world and can hit enemy targets at up to 400 kilometres.