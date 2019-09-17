Dozens booked for ransacking temple

KARACHI: Officials want to charge dozens of rioters who ransacked a Hindu temple over the weekend with blasphemy, police said on Monday.

The crackdown comes a day after a mob took to the streets in Ghotki district

of Sindh and vandalised a Hindu temple after rumours that a Hindu teacher from the area had insulted Islam.

“We have registered blasphemy cases against over 40 people for ransacking the Hindu temple,” Jameel Ahmed, the region’s police chief told AFP.Farrukh Ali, a senior superintendent of police in Ghotki, said authorities were conducting raids to arrest the rioters, adding local Islamic clerics were supportive of the action.

Police said they had already arrested at least three suspected attackers, while an additional 22 people have been identified after reviewing video footage of the attack.The Hindu teacher accused of blasphemy also surrendered to the police and was moved to an undisclosed location to ensure his safety. More than 100 people were also charged with blocking highways and destroying property belonging to the area’s Hindu community.