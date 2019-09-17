Call to send international observers in held Kashmir

LONDON: Thousands of British Kashmiris marched in the streets of Reading on Saturday in support for the right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), and urged the world to take notice of Indian brutalities in the held valley which has been besieged since August 5 this year.

The speakers also demanded sending international observers in occupied territory, said a statement issued on Monday.Carrying the flags of Kashmir, the protesters shouted full throat slogans against Indian brutalities and urged the world community to play its due role for ending the curfew that was imposed by India on August 5 to cage over 80 million innocent people. Addressing the protesters, Labour Member European Parliament John Howarth said international community should come forward to take the notice of rising human rights violations in IoJK, adding the world must listen to the voice of Kashmiris for attaining the right to self-determination. “It is time to send international observers into the IoJK to end the violence committed by Indian forces to ensure peace in the region,” Howarth added. Member British Parliament Matt Rodda said they were concerned about what was happening in Kashmir. “There is curfew and human rights are being violated… It is very important issue of South Asia that must be resolved as per the wishes of Kashmiris,” Rodda said while appealing to both Pakistan and India to come forward and settle this issue on humanitarian basis.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, Fahim Kayani said: “To stand with the people of IoJK means to stand with humanity, stand for justice, stand for freedom of speech and equality”. He said the sacrifices of people of IoJK had proven that they will never compromise on their basic and birth right to self-determination. “They will not surrender at any cost…They will continue their struggle till victory.”

President TeK, Europe, Muhammad Ghalib said more than 25,000 Kashmiris had been arrested and there was a complete communication blackout.Zafar Qureshi from occupied Kashmir said the Indian army had got impunity under black laws and they were using molestation as a weapon of war.

Organisers of the Kashmir Solidarity March — Raja Arif Kayani, Mian Muhammad Saleem, Mansoor Hussain, Dr Ejaz Elahi and Wazir Hussain — said in a joint statement: “It is moral responsibility of the United Kingdom to put pressure on India to lift curfew, release political prisoners and restore internet and telephone system promptly”. They said international media and human rights organisations must be allowed to visit the valley, adding the world must take notice of food and medicine shortages in the besieged valley.