More migrants rescued from Channel

DOVER: Another group of migrants is thought to have been rescued off the Kent coast as the wave of people trying to cross the Channel from France in small boats continues.

On Monday morning, a group of people draped in blankets were seen being brought ashore at the Port of Dover by Border Force officials.

The group — thought to number 12 and mostly men with at least one woman — were searched, handed over to immigration officials and taken away in a van after coming ashore at around 11am.

The French coastguard said it rescued nine migrants — six men, a woman and two children — shortly after 5am when the engine on their boat failed. They were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer and handed over to police at around 8.15am, the Prefet Maritime Manche, who overseas Channel operations for the French, said.

At around 4.30am, Border Force was alerted to another small boat crossing the Channel with eight men, a woman and two children — who said they were Iraqi and Iranian — found on board, the Home Office said.

The crossings continued on Monday after a wave of migrant camp clearances in France last week. On Sunday, 41 migrants in four craft were caught heading for UK shores amid sunny weather and relatively calm sea conditions.

Two men, who said they were an Iranian and an Afghan, were picked up after attempting the perilous voyage in a kayak, the Home Office said. A boat carrying 24 migrants — two of whom were children — was intercepted, with another vessel carrying five men and a woman also found. A third boat, carrying seven men and two women, was also found.

The migrants said they were Iranian, Afghan, Turkish and Malian. All were handed over to immigration officials.This comes days after Border Force intercepted what is thought to be the highest number of migrants in a single day amid warnings the closure of a French camp could prompt a spike in Channel crossings.Border Force cutters are continuing to patrol the Channel while drones, CCTV and night vision goggles are used, the Home Office said.