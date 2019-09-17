Fake accounts case: NAB summons Sindh CM Murad today

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case on Tuesday (today).

The Sindh chief minister has been summoned over a joint investigation team’s (JIT) report into the fake account case. The anti-graft watchdog has asked Shah to appear before its officials at 10am.

The bureau’s move come days after Sindh Bank vice president Nadeem Altaf agreed to become NAB’s witness in the fake accounts case against Sindh’s politicians and businessmen.Altaf, who was the head of the bank’s credit section, confessed to giving Rs1 billion loans to fake companies of the Omni Group and embezzling funds. He claimed Bilal Sheikh, the bank’s former president, met with Hussain Lawai on May 2, 2016, and they allegedly agreed to embezzle funds.

It has been alleged former president Asif Ali Zardari knew about the meeting. Sheikh has been accused of making the plan. The NAB had arrested bank’s president Tariq Ahsan, Sheikh, and Altaf on July 10. The investigating officer said the suspects were arrested in connection with the opening of fake accounts in Sindh Bank. Altaf had submitted a request for a plea bargain in August.