Judge video scandal: Mian Tariq’s judicial remand extended till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Mian Tariq Mahmood — a suspect in video leak scandal of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik — till September 23.

Mahmood was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 17. Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad expressed anger over delay in submission of charge-sheet, saying the FIA would be served a show-cause notice if the charge-sheet was not submitted in due course of time.Mahmood’s lawyer told the court that other arrested suspects in the case had been acquitted, to which the judge said their case was different.