close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 17, 2019

Judge video scandal: Mian Tariq’s judicial remand extended till 23rd

Top Story

A
APP
September 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Mian Tariq Mahmood — a suspect in video leak scandal of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik — till September 23.

Mahmood was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 17. Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad expressed anger over delay in submission of charge-sheet, saying the FIA would be served a show-cause notice if the charge-sheet was not submitted in due course of time.Mahmood’s lawyer told the court that other arrested suspects in the case had been acquitted, to which the judge said their case was different.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story