close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

HCCI elected officials

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

HARIPUR: The members of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have elected new office-bearers for the year 2019-20.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the annual election was held on Sunday. All the office-bearers were elected unopposed. Fakhre Alam Awan was chosen president, Safir Akhtar as senior vice president and Javed Iqbal vice president. Tanveer Awan, Saqib Imran, Muhammad Amad, Tayyab Shah, Adnan Rasheed, Yasir Aziz, Faisal Habib, and Zahida Adnan were elected members of Executive Body.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad