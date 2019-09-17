HCCI elected officials

HARIPUR: The members of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have elected new office-bearers for the year 2019-20.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the annual election was held on Sunday. All the office-bearers were elected unopposed. Fakhre Alam Awan was chosen president, Safir Akhtar as senior vice president and Javed Iqbal vice president. Tanveer Awan, Saqib Imran, Muhammad Amad, Tayyab Shah, Adnan Rasheed, Yasir Aziz, Faisal Habib, and Zahida Adnan were elected members of Executive Body.