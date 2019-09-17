Special unit to monitor performance of departments, officers

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Monday inaugurated a special unit established in his office to monitor the performance of departments and officers.

Monitoring would be made through the Punjab Performance Monitoring Framework, a portal developed by the PITB. Speaking at an inaugural ceremony, the chief secretary said that the establishment of the Performance and Reforms Unit was aimed at improving governance and public service delivery through Information Technology. The unit will not only monitor performance but also work on reforms in different sectors, especially health and education.

He said that hardworking officers would be encouraged and incentivised whereas action would be taken against those showing laxity and negligence. The chief secretary also issued instructions to deputy commissioners, asking them to take concrete measures to control dengue and prices of commodities. The Secretary Implementation, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG PITB and officers concerned were present. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the ceremony through video link.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that the draft law on polythene bags would be finalised within one week. Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he reviewed in detail different aspects of the draft law.

The chief secretary said that legislation should be made to end the use of polythene bags, which were causing environmental pollution. He said that controlling pollution was among priorities of the government, adding that collective efforts were needed to address the serious issue. The secretary environment briefed the meeting that two petitions seeking a ban on polythene bags had been pending with the Lahore High Court. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including law, local government, industries, representative of WWF-Pakistan and officers concerned.

Transfers: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Monday.

According to the notification Muhammad Shahrukh, Section Officer (SO) Transport Department has been transferred and posted as Director (Admn) Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) vice Farhat Hussain Farooq already transferred and posted as Director (MP) PESSI against a vacant post. Services of Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi (OSD) have been placed at the disposal of DG Anti Corruption Establishment. Shahzeb Hasnain (OSD) has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Admn) Irrigation Department.

Meanwhile the Punjab government has relieved Dr. Naveed Chaudhry, Member (Social Infrastructure) P&D Board, Muhammad Jehanzeb (OSD) and Muhammad Ali Randhawa (OSD) and directed them to join the Establishment Division Islamabad for further posting. Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman, DG Local Government and Muddasir Waheed Malik, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, upon their promotion to BS-20 have been relieved of their duties in the Punjab and directed to report Balochistan government for further posting. Moreover Tariq Salim, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi and Mian Behzad Adil (OSD) have been relieved of their duties in the Punjab and have been directed to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government for further posting.