Injured Elijah Manangoi pulls out of Doha Worlds

NAIROBI: World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya said Monday he has pulled out of this month’s world athletics championships in Doha after sustaining an ankle injury in training.

Manangoi did not take part in the Kenyan national trials in Nairobi last week but was named in a four-man 1,500m team to defend his title in Doha. But Manangoi, who had just returned to training after an earlier hamstring injury wrote on Facebook Monday that he had once again hurt himself.

“Sad that I am not able to defend my 1,500m title in Doha World champions due an ankle injury I picked (up) in training last week. I have no choice,” said the 26-year-old. His coach Bernard Ouma told AFP the injury would take a while to heal.

“It’s a tough decision,” said Ouma. “Manangoi has accepted it and we have also accepted that it is better for him to opt out of the championships and prepare for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.” Kenya will be represented in the 1,500m at Doha by the 2019 Diamond League winner Timothy Cheruiyot, Ronald Kwemboi and the world junior champion, George Manangoi.