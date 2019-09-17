Arrested Canadian police official had access to foreign intelligence

OTTAWA: A senior Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intelligence officer arrested last week for allegedly stealing sensitive documents had access to information from Canada’s foreign allies, the RCMP said on Monday.

Cameron Ortis, who was arrested on Thursday, served as the Director General of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre and "had access to information the Canadian intelligence community possessed," the RCMP commissioner said in a statement. "He also had access to intelligence coming from our allies both domestically and internationally," said Commissioner Brenda Lucki. "We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada and abroad," the statement said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.