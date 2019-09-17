Goods worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes in tyre factory fire

A fire broke out in a tyre factory in the Landhi area on Monday, causing losses of millions of rupees. The incident took place near Younus Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station.

Responding on the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the scene, which participated in the fire extinguishing work. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the firefighters, however, were able to control the blazes after hectic efforts of over one hour. No loss of life was reported in the incident, however, goods, particularly motorcycle tyres placed in the open area, worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. They got information about the fire at 9:57am and the firefighters managed to reach the scene at around 10:15am and started the fire extinguishing work.

The fire fighting system was installed in the factory and the factory management used them to extinguish the blaze until the firefighters reached the scene. The fire also partially damaged a portion of an adjoining textile mill’s warehouse. The case of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the spokesman added.