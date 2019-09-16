close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

3 booked for injuring youth

National

September 16, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Sadar police have registered a case against three persons, including a close relative of ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti, for injuring a citizen over a minor dispute at Pir Jahania Chowk. According to police, nephew of Jamshed Dasti with Sajid and Lala Maiken allegedly shot at and injured Farhan Shiekh. The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. House looted: Robbers made off with cash and other valuables from a house and also shot at and injured the owner for putting up resistance at Basti Baili Janoobi here on Saturday night. According to police, some bandits barged into the house of Muhammad Hussain and made the family hostage at gun point. The outlaws looted cash and other valuables from the house and also shot at and injured the owner when he resisted their dacoity attempt.

