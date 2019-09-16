Man killed, wife hurt in accident

OKARA: A man died while his wife sustained injuries in an accident on Kasur Road on Sunday.

Ilyas of 38/D village and his wife were on their way when their bike struck against a roadside tree. As a result, Ilyas died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries.

DROWNS IN RIVER SUTLEJ: A youth drowned in the River Sutlej here on Sunday.

Nazim Iqbal of Nikki Maneki village was taking bath in the river when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Abdus Sattar of Sukhpur, went for some wok but did not return three days ago. On Sunday, her body was found by Rescue 1122 staffers.

THIEF CAUGHT: A gold thief was caught red-handed at City Market on Sunday.

Two men entered a jeweler’s shop and asked the jeweler to show them some gold sets. In the meantime, they suddenly lifted gold sets and fled. However, people caught one thief.

They gave him a good beating and later handed over to the police.