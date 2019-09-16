Boy dies, five injured in accident

PAKPATTAN: A boy died while five others sustained injuries in a road accident at Arifwala on Sunday.

Reportedly, uncle of Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) his mother, wife, son and others were on their way by a car when their vehicle struck against a roadside tree near Chak Saleem Kot Jhal.

As a result, 12-year-old son of Dewan Bakhtiar Ali Chishti died on the spot while five others, including his mother and wife, sustained serious injuries.

UPLIFT PROJECTS TIMELY: Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal has ordered the officers concerned to complete all development projects timely.

He was addressing a meeting at the DC Office on Sunday. The DC directed the officers concerned to complete shelter homes timely.