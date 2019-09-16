Two of a family among four drown in Toba incidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people drowned in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Five-year-old Umar of Layyah visited the DHQ Hospital along with his family to see a relative patient. In the meantime, he fell in a hospital’s pond and drowned.

On seeing this, his uncle Shafiq also jumped in the pond to save him but he also drowned. Rescue 1122 divers recovered their bodies.

In another incident, Samiullah of Chak Bahlol Wala and Haq Nawaz of Chak 54/1GB were taking bath in the River Ravi near Kamalia when they drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers recovered their bodies.

COPS WARNED OF ACTION: DPO Waqar Qureshi has warned the policemen if any police officer/official found involved in torturing under arrest accused, strict action will be taken against him.

Addressing a seminar on the topic of police torture at District Police Lines on Sunday, the DPO asked the cops to use modern techniques to investigate the case.

POWER THIEVES: As many as 140 cases have been registered against power thieves during a campaign in the Gojra Division.

It was said by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Jhang circle superintending engineer Khalid Nazir while addressing an open court at Gojra on Sunday.

He claimed that Rs4.8 million fine had been recovered from the power thieves. He urged the citizens to point out the names of such Fesco employees who were also involved in allowing the electricity theft by accepting bribe.

ADMISSIONS: The admissions to phase two of the Allama Iqbal Open University will continue by Oct 15, said AIOU regional director Saeed Kamboh in a press conference on Sunday.

He told that the admissions were opened in the disciplines of MA/MSc, BS (Hon), MA Ed and BA Ed. He stated that final examination of Spring semester had also been started.