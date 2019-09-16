Tunisia heads to polls for presidential contest

TUNIS: Rarely has the outcome of an election been so uncertain in Tunisia, the cradle and partial success story of the Arab Spring, as some seven million voters head to the polls Sunday to choose from a crowded field. Key players include media mogul Nabil Karoui, behind bars due to an ongoing money laundering probe, Abdelfattah Mourou, who heads a first-time bid for Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The premier´s popularity has been tarnished by a sluggish economy and a high cost of living, and he has found himself having to vehemently deny accusations that Karoui´s detention since late August is politically inspired. Some 13,000 polling booths opened across Tunisia at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Sunday, with two dozen candidates vying for a five-year mandate. The election follows an intense campaign characterised more by personality clashes than political differences. It had been brought forward by the death in July of 92-year-old president Beji Caid Essebsi, whose widow also passed away on Sunday morning.

Essebsi had been elected in the wake of the 2011 revolt that overthrew former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Publication of opinion polls has officially been banned since July, but one thing appears certain: many voters remain undecided, due to the difficulty of reading a shifting political landscape. “I am undecided between two candidates — I will decide in the polling booth,” smiled one voter, Sofiene, who added: “honest candidates don´t have much chance of winning. Prime Minister Chahed, after casting his vote, said he was “proud of this great event“. “The world is watching. By tonight or tomorrow, Tunisia will be in good hands,” he added.