Buzdar orders action against police officials

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, BA Nasir. He directed that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen. Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions such an incident was deplorable, he said, adding that there was a dire need to change the police culture.