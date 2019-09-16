Buzdar orders action against police officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, BA Nasir. He directed that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen. Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions such an incident was deplorable, he said, adding that there was a dire need to change the police culture.
