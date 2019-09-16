close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Buzdar orders action against police officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, BA Nasir. He directed that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen. Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions such an incident was deplorable, he said, adding that there was a dire need to change the police culture.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan