Five-member Egyptian delegation arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Egyptian delegation comprising intellectuals and university professors has arrived in Pakistan on a seven-day visit.The delegation led by Professor Dr Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim from Al-Azhar University comprises PhD scholar Badria Mohamed Ahmed Abdelkager, Hanna Ahmed Bakr Mohamed Abdelrazek, Shahd Saad Mohomed Saad Wasel and Hegazy Rabie Tawfik Ibrahim.

During their stay in Pakistan, the visiting dignitaries will be holding a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, besides an interaction with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership and Mashal Malik, the wife of jailed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yaseen Malik.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit AJK Assembly and Muhajir Camp in Muzaffarabad besides AJK Academy of Arts and Culture. Prevailing humanitarian crisis in Indian-held Kashmir following the illegal repeal of special status of the occupied valley by New Delhi will dominate the discussions during the meetings in the AJK capital.

In Islamabad, the delegation is scheduled to visit PTV Centre, Pakistan Study Center at Quaid-e-Azam University, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), COMSATS University and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute. Prospects of collaboration between Egyptian and Pakistani universities besides matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the meetings. The Egyptian delegation will be leaving back on September 20.