September 16, 2019
3,000kg plastic bags seized, five held

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested five persons and seized 3000kg polythene bags during a crackdown against plastic bags. The administration officials conducted raids in Board Bazaar and Kharkhano Market and besides seizing 3000kg plastic bags, arrested five shopkeepers. The administration asked the shopkeepers to abide by the provincial government's order against the use of polythene bags or else face action.

