close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

One killed, eight injured in Dir accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

DIR: One person was killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Upper Dir district on Sunday, local residents and police said.

The first incident took place in Palam, a remote area of Usheri Darra, where a car travelling in a wedding procession fell into a ravine. As a result, the driver of the car died on the spot while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

In Khwago Obo, an area to Dir city, a non-custom-paid passenger vehicle fell down into a gorge in which four passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Dir. Eyewitnesses said that causes of the accidents were over-speeding. They said the drivers had lost control over the vehicles owing to over-speeding.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan