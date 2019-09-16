One killed, eight injured in Dir accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: One person was killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Upper Dir district on Sunday, local residents and police said.
The first incident took place in Palam, a remote area of Usheri Darra, where a car travelling in a wedding procession fell into a ravine. As a result, the driver of the car died on the spot while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
In Khwago Obo, an area to Dir city, a non-custom-paid passenger vehicle fell down into a gorge in which four passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Dir. Eyewitnesses said that causes of the accidents were over-speeding. They said the drivers had lost control over the vehicles owing to over-speeding.
DIR: One person was killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Upper Dir district on Sunday, local residents and police said.
The first incident took place in Palam, a remote area of Usheri Darra, where a car travelling in a wedding procession fell into a ravine. As a result, the driver of the car died on the spot while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
In Khwago Obo, an area to Dir city, a non-custom-paid passenger vehicle fell down into a gorge in which four passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Dir. Eyewitnesses said that causes of the accidents were over-speeding. They said the drivers had lost control over the vehicles owing to over-speeding.