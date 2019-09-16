One killed, eight injured in Dir accidents

DIR: One person was killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Upper Dir district on Sunday, local residents and police said.

The first incident took place in Palam, a remote area of Usheri Darra, where a car travelling in a wedding procession fell into a ravine. As a result, the driver of the car died on the spot while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

In Khwago Obo, an area to Dir city, a non-custom-paid passenger vehicle fell down into a gorge in which four passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Dir. Eyewitnesses said that causes of the accidents were over-speeding. They said the drivers had lost control over the vehicles owing to over-speeding.