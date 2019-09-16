SNGPL official transferred

PESHAWAR: General Manager of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Saqib Arbab has been transferred as GM Coordination in Islamabad after serving for the longest tenure in Peshawar. Saqib Arbab was posted GM in Peshawar in July 2013 after he was transferred from the head office in Lahore.

He served as GM in Peshawar for the longest tenure and he reduced the losses by 10 per cent and overcome the issue of low gas pressure. The official also conducted campaigns against gas theft and corrupt practices.

A notification issued from the office of the managing director SNGPL said that Regional Manager Mardan Taj Ali Khan would now head the Peshawar office as GM while Saqib Arbab will be posted to the MD Secretariat in Islamabad as GM coordination to look after the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and coordinate with the parliamentarians.