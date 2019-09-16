Aisam, Gonzalez fourth seeds in Moselle Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez have been seeded fourth in Moselle Open which starts on Monday (today) in France.

Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 57th and 59th, respectively, are drawn against the unseeded duo of Denys Molchanov from Ukraine and Artem Sitak from New Zealand, ranked 70th and 58th, respectively, in the first round of doubles category.

Last year, Aisam partnering with Artem Sitak crashed out of this open in the first round although they were second seeds.

In 2016, the fourth seed pair of Aisam and Robert Lindstedt lost in the quarter-finals and in 2015 the unseeded duo of Aisam and Jonathan Marray lost in the quarter-finals of this ATP-250 Open.