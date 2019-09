Abdullah stuns top seed Mehmood to reach National Junior U13 semi-finals

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz stunned top seed Mehmood Mehboob to qualify for the semi-finals of National Junior Squash Championships in Islamabad on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals of under-13 category, Abdullah overpowered Mehmood 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-5 in 53 minutes. Zuraiz Naeem thrashed Varun Asif 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 in 18 minutes.

Omar Arshad smashed Abdullah Nadeem 7-11, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9 in 26 minutes. Sakhiullah Tareen beat Saim Asif 11-, 11-8, 11-9 in 29 minutes.

In under-15 quarter-finals, M Ammad thrashed M Hanif 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 in 17 minutes and Usman Nadeem defeated Shoaib Afzal 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in 25 minutes.

Mutahir Ali won against Azlan Khawar 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5 in 40 minutes and Humam Ahmed beat Ashar Butt 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 in 33 minutes.