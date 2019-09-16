Trump may meet Rouhani, says WH

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Sunday President Donald Trump may still meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, despite the US accusing Iran of masterminding drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway did not rule out the possibility in a television interview broadcast as Saudi Arabia raced to restart operations at oil plants hit by drone attacks that slashed its production.

Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen claimed Saturday’s strikes on two plants owned by state giant Aramco, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran, saying there was no evidence the “unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply” was launched from Yemen.

Conway told “Fox News Sunday” that Trump would “consider” following up on his suggestion of a meeting at the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York, adding that “the conditions must always be right for this president to make a deal or take a meeting.” Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing punitive measures.