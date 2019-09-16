Pfau epitomised selfless service to the poor: Shera

LONDON: Former mayor of Rugby Councillor Dr James Shera paid tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau for her services for humanity, saying she typified the Christian minority in Pakistan, who have always served the country faithfully.

Dr Pfau was an emblem of devotion, service and commitment to Pakistan, as are the Christians in Pakistan and “we need to remember them with similar love and affection as was showered by the Pakistani government and public on her”, he wrote.

“Recently, I came across a unique tribute by Google to one of the greatest benefactress of Pakistan — Sister Ruth Pfau — on her 90th birthday. It brought back all the memories of her lifelong devotion to her beloved country Pakistan and especially its lepers whom even their own families had abandoned.”

Dr Shera said the Christian minority has been especially instrumental in providing the country with the elite technocrats, members of judiciary and medical personnel all over Pakistan through their colleges such as the Forman Christian College in Lahore, St Patrick’s College in Karachi, Gordon College in Rawalpindi, Murray College in Sialkot and Edwardes College in Peshawar.

“She (Dr Ruth Pfau) epitomised selfless love and service to the poor and broken-hearted people. This is the basic message and meaning of Christianity. She typifies the Christian minority in Pakistan, who have always served the country faithfully — the devoted and staunch sons and daughters of the motherland.”

During a temporary stop in Karachi in 1960, she was traumatised by watching a man suffering from leprosy crawling on his hands and feet, and started a life time mission, by starting Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in 1963. This blossomed into a network of over 150 medical centres. She also trained doctors and founded Pakistan’s National Leprosy Control Programme in 1965.

In return, she was honoured and loved by Pakistan, and decorated with the highest honours and awards of the country in her life time. The awards and medals earned by Sister Pfau include Sitara-e- Quaid-i-Azam, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Pakistan, Ramon Magsaysay Award, Jinnah Award, Doctor of Science (DSc) by Aga Khan University, Karachi, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam for public service and renaming of Civil Hospital, Karachi to Dr. Ruth Pfau Hospital.

After her work towards helping people displaced by the 2010 floods, she was hailed as Pakistan’s Mother Teresa. Dr Pfau also received the highest award of the German state of Baden-Württemberg the Staufer Medal, in 2015.The State Bank of Pakistan also issued a 50 rupees commemorative coin in recognition of her meritorious services in 2018.