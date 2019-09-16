close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
September 16, 2019

Blair praises Corbyn’s handling of Brexit

World

P
Pa
September 16, 2019

LONDON: Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that despite his disagreements with Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader had acted “very sensibly and skilfully” in his efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

Blair also warned that a general election could lead to another hung parliament. Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Blair said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was boxed in due to his handling of the Brexit situation. Blair writes that having an election to decide on Brexit “is crazy”.

“We decided Brexit by a referendum. If we’re to reconsider it, do it the same way,” he said. He added: “An election is about masses of different things and is to elect a government. Don’t muddle it up with the very specific issue of Brexit, because if we end up with another hung parliament then nothing is resolved.”

Blair said Britain had traded with its fellow European Union members for almost half a century, and described the EU as “the biggest commercial market and political alliance in the world right on our doorstep”.He also said Labour, working with other parties, including rebel Tories, now had control of what happened with Brexit, adding they must not give up this advantage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World