Teachers oppose recruitment of management cadre officers

TIMERGARA: Insaf Teachers Association Lower Dir president Tahir Altaf Sarhadi on Saturday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to review its policy of recruiting more management cadre officers in the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

Talking to journalists here, he said the government had planned to recruit more assistant sub-divisional officers (ASDOs), one each for five primary schools. He said it would unnecessarily burden the government exchequer as the province has already been facing financial difficulties.

The ITA leader said the government on the one hand extended retirement age from 60 to 63 years in order to ease the financial crisis but on the other it had planned to recruit more management cadre officers in education department, which was beyond understanding.He said that all state-run schools were functioning smoothly and there was no need of more officers. He demanded the government to review its plan and rather focus on the existing set-up.

The ITA district president also demanded the high-ups of education department to take practical steps for teachers’ upgradation from certified teacher (CT) to senior certified teacher (SCT), from SCT to senior school teacher (SST) and from HPST to CT.

He said hundreds of posts in different cadres were lying vacant in the province while the deserving teachers had long been waiting for their promotions.