Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Forrest keeps Celtic’s fast start intact

Sports

AFP
September 15, 2019

GLASGOW: James Forrest scored the only goal just four minutes in as Celtic made it five wins from as many games in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at Hamilton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table. Mohamed Elyounoussi made an instant impact on his debut as the Norwegian winger, on loan from Southampton, squared for Forrest to tap home his seventh goal in nine Celtic games. “I can’t ask any more of the players at the moment. We got off to a great start and played brilliantly in the first-half,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon. “I’m absolutely thrilled with the form we are in and we are six points clear as we speak, which is a great start to the season.

More From Sports