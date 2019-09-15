Forrest keeps Celtic’s fast start intact

GLASGOW: James Forrest scored the only goal just four minutes in as Celtic made it five wins from as many games in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at Hamilton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table. Mohamed Elyounoussi made an instant impact on his debut as the Norwegian winger, on loan from Southampton, squared for Forrest to tap home his seventh goal in nine Celtic games. “I can’t ask any more of the players at the moment. We got off to a great start and played brilliantly in the first-half,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon. “I’m absolutely thrilled with the form we are in and we are six points clear as we speak, which is a great start to the season.