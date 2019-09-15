Pliskova reaches fifth final this year

BEIJING: World number two Karolina Pliskova surged into her fifth final of the year as she thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday at the WTA Zhengzhou Open.

The 27-year-old Czech, the top seed, needed just 69 minutes to defeat the unseeded Croatian-born Australian and will play Petra Martic on Sunday.

“I’m first seed so I should win,” said Pliskova, who has won three titles this year.

“So of course every opponent is a little bit different and tough, but I think there’s a good chance for me if I keep playing like I was playing.”

Croatia’s Martic, the seventh seed, earned her place in the final with a 6-0, 6-3 defeat of France’s unseeded Kristina Mladenovic. Martic, 28, is enjoying the best season of her career and in April won her first title.