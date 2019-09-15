Openers Abid, Khurram blast centuries for Sindh

KARACHI: International openers Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor blasted solid centuries to shepherd Sindh to 237-2 in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of their first round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 (first-class) against Balochistan here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

On a perfect day both Abid (120*) and Khurram (105) took time to consolidate their team’s innings with marvelous hundreds after Balochistan skipper Haris Sohail offered to field first. In the first session Sindh, playing under Sarfraz Ahmed, batted cautiously, scoring only 43 in 28 overs. At tea Sindh were 116 without loss. In the last session Sindh added 121 runs to their total that helped them post a decent score in 90 overs. Lahore-born Abid, who was in reserves in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC World Cup in England this year, smashed 13 fours in his 273-ball unfinished 18th century of his first-class career in 103rd outing. Abid’s hundred came in 230 deliveries.

Khurram, on the other hand, struck 13 fours and one six in his 292-ball knock before being removed by Test leggie Yasir Shah, held nicely by substitute Mohammad Asghar. Khurram brought in his hundred off 219 deliveries. The duo added 212 for the first wicket stand.

After losing Khurram, Saad Ali (2) failed to take a good start to his season’s journey, falling to Yasir when he was trapped leg-before. At stumps, Asad Shafiq (5*) was at the other end with Abid. Yasir was the only wicket-taker, finishing the day with 2-90 in 31 overs.

The match is being supervised by Khalid Mehmood Senior and Alay Haider.

Meanwhile in the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) opener at the KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, Northern accumulated 282-8 in the allotted 83 overs in their first innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanks to Faizan Riaz’s excellent 156 nout. Spinner Khalid Usman got 5-70. KP, in reply, were 26 without loss at close.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, Central Punjab were bowled out for 253 in their first innings against Southern Punjab with M Akhlaq scoring 135. Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked 5-103. Southern Punjab, in response, were four without loss at stumps. Here at NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan perished for 183 in their first innings against Sindh with Awais Zia hammering 71. Left-arm spinner Hassan Khan captured 4-34. Sindh were 55-2, in response.