24th National 7s Rugby Championship: Army, Wapda, Air Force and Railways reach semis

LAHORE: Army, Wapda, Air Force and Railways qualified for semifinals of 24th National 7s Rugby Championship here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt Lahore.

As many as 24 matches including 20 pool matches and 4 quarterfinals were played on the first day of two-day championship. 12 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in this mega rugby event. Top six teams of the championship will qualify for National Games which are going to be held next month in Peshawar.

The teams Punjab Greens, Punjab Yellow, Baluchistan, KPK, Sindh, Islamabad, Army, Police, Wapda, Air Force, Railways and HEC have been divided into four pools. Chairmen Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja, President Ch Arif Saeed, Head coach Shakeel Malik, Rugby services Manager Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Accounts manager Asim Ali, Punjab Rugby officials and large number of rugby lovers were present at the ground.

In the first match Army beat HEC by 31-0, Air force beat Islamabad by 45-0, Railways beat Punjab Greens by 17-7, Wapda beat Police by 32-5, Army beat Balochistan by 61-0, Punjab Yellow beat Islamabad by 12-7, Punjab Greens beat Sindh by 36-0, Police beat KPK 33-0, HEC beat Balochistan 41-0, Air force beat Punjab Yellow by 36-0, Railways beat Sindh by 34-0, Wapda beat KP by 57-0.

In the first quarterfinal, Army beat Policy by 65-0, in 2nd quarterfinal Wapda beat HEC by 53-0 and Railways beat Punjab Yellow by 19-0 in 4th and last quarterfinal match.