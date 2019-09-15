Hasnain asked to return home from CPL

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been asked to return home from the CPL immediately.

He had originally gone to the West Indies with a no-objection certificate that said he could play the entire tournament for Trinbago Knight Riders but it has now been revoked by the PCB with the aim of bringing the 19-year old back to play the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

According to Cricinfo, Hasnain shot to prominence earlier this year, when he was picked up by the Quetta Gladiators even though at the time he had played only two first-class games. The reason for that became immediately apparent as the teenager started hitting speeds of 150 kph consistently and ended up with 12 wickets in 28 overs with an economy rate of 7.5. That led to a maiden call-up to the Pakistan one-day team in March and a World Cup spot in July (even though he didn’t get to play any games).

Considering that, it was unsurprising that TKR came calling but the fact that one of Pakistan’s most promising bowlers was missing the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy to play T20 cricket abroad became a talking point, especially in light of other senior Pakistan bowlers doing much the same. M Amir retired from red-ball cricket earlier this year and Wahab Riaz has also chosen to take an indefinite break from first-class cricket. These events - and perhaps a Test tour of Australia in November - prompted the PCB to call Hasnain back home so he can hone his long-form skills.