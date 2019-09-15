Mainly hot, humid weather to persist during next 24 hours: PMD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported. Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 12, Saidpur 5, Zero point 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 1), KP: Cherat 4, Parachinar 2, Dir 1. Maximum temperatures Sibbi 44°C, Bhakkar 42°C and Layyah 41°C.
Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported. Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 12, Saidpur 5, Zero point 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 1), KP: Cherat 4, Parachinar 2, Dir 1. Maximum temperatures Sibbi 44°C, Bhakkar 42°C and Layyah 41°C.