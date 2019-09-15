Mainly hot, humid weather to persist during next 24 hours: PMD

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported. Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 12, Saidpur 5, Zero point 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 1), KP: Cherat 4, Parachinar 2, Dir 1. Maximum temperatures Sibbi 44°C, Bhakkar 42°C and Layyah 41°C.