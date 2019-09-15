Boy recovered, alleged kidnapper arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Police recovered a teenage boy from Islamabad and arrested his alleged kidnapper, police said on Saturday.
District Police Officer Nausher Khan Mohmand through a communiqué said that Asad Mansoor, 14, had been kidnapped from his native town Dabb Sangani in the limits of Karak Police Station a few days ago.
Umar Daraz later lodged an FIR of the kidnapping of his son.
Police traced the location of the accused Rahmanullah through modern communications system and a police party headed by DSP headquar-ters Amjad Ali Khan raided a hideout in Islamabad. The police recovered Asad Mansoor and also arrested Rahmanullah. They were shifted to Karak Police Station and a case was lodged against Rahmanullah.
