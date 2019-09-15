College principal, friend shot dead

HANGU: A man allegedly killed his uncle, stated to be the principal of a local college, and his friend while injured another person in Khanan Killay in Thall tehsil in Hangu district, police sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that one Imtiaz killed his uncle Professor Naseem Jan and his friend over a petty issue.

Another person whose identity could not be known was injured in the firing incident.

Professor Naseem Jan was the principal of the Government Degree College, Thall. The accused Imtiaz fled the scene after committing the crime. Meanwhile, the slain Naseem Jan was laid to rest amid touching scenes. A large number of villagers, friends, and well-wishers attended his funeral prayer.