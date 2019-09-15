Levies, Khassadars launch protest drive

KHAR: The All Fata Levies and Khassadars force in Bajaur district on Saturday launched a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Levies and Khassadar personnel in Khar tehsil of Bajaur. All Fata Levies and Khassadars Chairman Said Jalal Wazir presided over the meeting.

The meeting rejected the Levies Act 2019 and demanded the government to enforce Police Act 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jalal, Habibullah, Maulana Waheedullah, Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, Maulana Ahmad Noor, Malik Bahadur Shah and others said that the Levies and Khassadar force should be merged into police in accordance with Police Act 2017 and provided the same privileges. “If the government did not want to merge the Levies and Khassadars into the police force, why the officials affixed the badges of DSP and other ranks on our shoulders,” Syed Jalal asked.

He said the government should honour the promises made with the people before merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Said Jalal added they did not accept any act except Police Act 2017 and would continue protest till fulfilment of their demands. He said the protest would be expanded to all areas of the erstwhile Fata.

“Except the district police officer (DPO), no outsider will be accepted in the merged districts,” he said, adding that they would lodge FIRs themselves.

The protesters warned that except DPO, the other policemen deployed in tribal districts should leave within 24 hours or else they would forcibly expel them.

However, Members National Assembly Guldad Khan and Gul Zafar Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan assured them that they would raise the issue with the chief minister.