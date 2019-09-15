Nine Afghan cops killed in Kandahar attack

KABUL: Nine Afghan police personnel have been killed after two comrades turned their guns against them in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, local media reported on Saturday.

“Nine Afghan policemen were killed by their two colleagues in southern Kandahar province on Friday night. The insider attack happened in Damani area of Shah Wali Kot district,” a TV channel reported.

An investigation has been initiated as the suspects fled following the incident, according to the report. Similar attacks happened in the past.