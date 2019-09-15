‘PTI govt firmly believes in democracy’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that democracy is the name of rule of people so the PTI government firmly believes in democracy and is determined to strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

In his message on International Day of Democracy, the CM said that in the past democracy was used for filling coffers in the country. The former rulers damaged democracy by giving priority to their vested interest, he said.

He stated people lost their faith in democracy due to the corruption by the former corrupt rulers.

He said, “We on the occasion of International Day of Democracy strongly condemn the undemocratic measures of so-called champion of democracy India in occupied Kashmir. India has deprived the people of Kashmir of their democratic right.”

The global democratic forces should take immediate notice of India’s undemocratic actions, he said, adding that democracy was the best system to resolve people’s problems and it strengthens state institutions.