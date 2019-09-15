Sindh minister says not to be part of panel featuring Farogh

KARACHI: The Sindh’s Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that the provincial government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not deal with any committee formed by the federal government which includes Federal Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem because of his “hostile” plans about Karachi.

Shah was talking to the media on Saturday after launching work to reconstruct the roads around the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and the National Institute of Child Health.

Replying to a question as to why Prime Minister Imran Khan postponed his visit to the city on Saturday to review its development, Shah said the prime minister must have put off his planned visit after noticing the commotion resulting because of the people he had appointed for the Karachi committee.

He expressed gratitude to chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, the present Pir Pagara, for unequivocally opposing the federal law minister to impose Article 149 on Karachi, as he had advised Naseem to desist from implementing any such plan that would cause unrest in the city.

He said the suggestion of the federal law minister for Karachi has proved that those associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement have once again started propagating their particular mindset against Karachi.

Responding to a query about the suggestion of restoring Karachi as the federal capital, he said all that the provincial government wants for Karachi is it to remain the capital of Sindh. He claimed up to 65 per cent of the total development budget of the local government department is spent on development of Karachi.