School for modern investigation skills soon: IG

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan visited the Sahiwal region and also chaired a crime review meeting at the RPO office there.

Free dispensary, mess and canteen named after martyr Constable Muhammad Irshad was also inaugurated for police employees. During a police darbar, the IG directed the officers concerned to resolve the issues faced by officials. Arif Nawaz Khan directed them to make public service delivery more effective. He said police service was not only a job but it was a special blessing by Allah by which police officials and officers can perform their duties with diligence and honesty. He said that modern training and refresher courses for capacity building of the police force were among his priorities because only an updated force could fight against modern and technology-based crime. He said a school of investigation for modern investigation skills and modules meant for practical training of police force will get functional very soon at Police Training College, Chung. All investigation officers of the province will benefit from the training.

He said the image of police could only be improved by ensuring public-friendly policing and protecting wealth and lives of people. He said all police force needed to fulfil their responsibilities because respect could not earned without showing best performance. He said that senior police officers should ensure that the citizens and complainants who came to the police stations should be treated with good behaviour and their issues be resolved on merit without any delay.

The IG said that honesty, good faith, diligence and dutifulness were the only identity of police, therefore, there would be no leniency for those who showed negligence, misused their powers. If anyone is found guilty of having relation with land mafia or sheltering them, he/she should remember that there is no place for them in the department, he warned.

He said investigation of cases should be conducted with the help of modern technology. He praised the police for performing Muharram security duties with professional skills. He also listened to the issues faced by the employees of Police Department. He IT cadre service structure was under process. He said that every region should be provided with mobile locator. He said that B-I quota was also being increased. He said umrah leave had been extended to 20 days. He said that work over separate Sahiwal range for patrolling police had been started.

Upon his arrival at the Sahiwal regional police office, Sahiwal RPO Humayun Bashir Tarar, Sahiwal DPO Muhammad Ali Zia, Okara DPO Jahanzaib Nazir and Pakpattan DPO Saleem Warraich welcomed the IG.

An energetic squad paid salutations to him. The Sahiwal RPO briefed the IG about the progress on the crackdown on criminals and anti-social elements in the region, upon which, the IG expressed his satisfaction.

The RPO also briefed the IG about the progress on the mobile application related with police work. The IG visited memorials of martyrs and laid floral wreaths there.

He also met the family of martyr Head Constable Muhammad. He acknowledged the efforts of the Sahiwal DPO.