Buzdar seeks report on power failure in hospital

LAHORE : Taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure in the Children's Hospital, Lahore, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report about it from the provincial health minister and health secretary.
The CM said that a report should be submitted to him after investigating the incident from every aspect. He said that action should also be taken against those found responsible for it.
The CM also ordered measures for early restoration electricity supply to the hospital.
