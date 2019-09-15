US urges Guinea leader on democracy amid talk of new term

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday encouraged Guinea´s visiting president to respect regular transitions of power as the leader flirts with ending term limits to allow him to remain in office. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Guinea´s 2020 elections, which have already sparked tensions in the west African country, as he met in Washington with President Alpha Conde. Pompeo “conveyed the United States´ strong support for regular, democratic transitions of power, which yield more accountability, stronger institutions, and less corruption,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. She added that US businesses were seeking a climate that limited corruption. Conde, 81, was a longtime opposition figure who became the first-ever elected president of Guinea in 2010 with promises to fight corruption. He was re-elected in 2015. But Conde has since questioned the relevance of a two-term restriction. He has come under fire for security forces´ use of deadly force against protesters, who have raised concern that Conde will amend the constitution. The United States also signed with Guinea an open-skies agreement that will allow unrestricted flights between the countries. While US airlines operate few direct flights to Africa, the State Department said the accord showed Washington´s commitment to liberalizing the international aviation market.